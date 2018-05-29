Northeast Missouri lawmakers react to Greitens’ resignation

Northeast Missouri lawmakers reacted to Governor Eric Greitens’ resignation announcement Tuesday afternoon.

Greitens made the announcement at a 4:15 press conference at the capitol in Jefferson City. He said the resignation is effective Friday at 5 p.m.

Rep. Lindell Shumake, a Republican, said he was surprised that the governor announced his resignation.

"I thought that he would continue fighting. To me there were constitutional questions about whether the allegations that were out there really fit with the constitution and my own reading of the constitution," said Shumake. "A lot of my constituents didn’t want us to proceed with this process. In fact, that’s mostly what I heard from my own constituents."

Shumake expressed his confidence in Lt. Governor Mike Parson, who will take over as governor.

"The Lt. Governor is a loyal republican," said Shumake. "I’m hoping we can move on as a party and with our message. I believe a lot of the priorities that the Lt. Governor and the Governor had will be the same. I know they did have their differences on some items going forward, but I think we can pull it together for the people and the state of Missouri."

Rep. Craig Redmon, A Republican, said he was caught off guard when he heard the news.

"Totally caught off guard," said Redmon. "I got a text from a friend of mine in Jefferson City and he said make sure to watch Greitens’ announcement. I didn’t know what it was going to be. I got on Facebook and there it was. You could have knocked me over with a feather. I really did not see this coming. Usually there’s some type of indicators, rumors floating around, but not today."

"He had to feel like this was the best thing for the state and probably the best thing for his family to do it at this time," said Redmon.

