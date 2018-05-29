Quincy Park Band pays tribute with patriotic concert

Patriotism was on full display as the Quincy Park Band played a special Memorial Day concert in Madison Park.

Monday night was the kickoff for the band’s 70th summer concert season. 

The concert featured a wide selection of patriotic music including a tribute to the armed forces and featured themes from the five branches of the military.

"For this concert we actually tried to put more World War One themed music in there because it is the anniversary of The United States’ involvement in World War One," said Keith Wiemelt, Quincy Park Band conductor. "So we tried to pay tribute to that this year."

For the 2018 summer concert schedule for the Quincy Park Band click here

adwpadmin

adwpadmin

More News

WGEM STORMTRAK FORECAST
Quincy
55°
Hannibal
Keokuk
Macomb
49°
Tornadoes damage Pike County homes

Tornadoes damage Pike County homes

Severe weather swept across the Tri-States Saturday afternoon causing major damage in some areas, including the destruction of a home. 

Connect With WGEM
Facebook Twitter Instagram Envelope
Top Stories from WGEM

Former President George H.W. Bush dies at age 94

Snow cleanup effort continues in Quincy

Tri-State doctor weighs in on blood pressure medicine recall

Gas prices fall throughout Tri-States

Kid’s toy safety warning ahead of holidays

State honor for John Wood Mansion

Tri-State veteran to deliver Christmas wreaths for Arlington Cemetery

Car collides with school bus in Hannibal

Vintage dollhouses for sale in Quincy

Northeast Missouri man sentenced for producing child porn

Scroll to top
Skip to content