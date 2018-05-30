Aldermen approve funding for digital ticket system for QPD

Quincy City Council approved around $45,000 in funding for the digiTICKET system at Tuesday night’s council meeting.

The digital system cuts the amount of time an officer spends writing a ticket. The upgrade has been under review by aldermen for a few years.

According to our news-gathering partners at the Herald-Whig, Aldermen agreed to buy the software program from Saltus Technologies of Tulsa, Okla., for $37,743 and voted to buy an interface that allows the digiTICKET system to work with the department’s existing operating system.