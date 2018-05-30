Deadly crash in Ralls County closes Hwy 19

A deadly crash closed Highway 19 in Ralls County near the intersection with Highway 154 Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. just outside of Perry.

Officials said a car was traveling northbound on Highway 19 and was preparing to make a left-hand turn onto Highway 154 when a tractor-trailer traveling southbound collided with it and pushed it a short distance down Highway 19 and off the pavement into a ditch.

Following the crash, the car was observed upside down in the ditch and submerged in water.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded and called the Missouri Department of Transportation a short time later.

The Ralls County Sheriff was also on the scene.

MoDOT said there was one fatality in the crash and that both lanes of Highway 19 were closed while responders were on the scene.

MSHP Sgt. Eric Brown said troopers are contacting the next of kin for the person who died in the crash.

Brown said the Crash Reconstruction Team from Troop B and the Major Crash Investigation Unit were en route.

Brown asked that motorists avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information is available.