Fort Madison schools have early dismissal due to heat

The Fort Madison School district released it’s students early Tuesday and will do so Wednesday because of the heat.

Superintendent Erin Slater said since some classrooms in the district don’t have air conditioning, the hot temperatures will make it hard to teach.

Richardson Elementary had its fans blowing all day.

Parents said the early dismissal can have a big impact on families.

"My son is excited to go to school but when he comes home, he’s just drenched in sweat," parent Michelle Zirkel said. "He’s excited when he gets out of school early but as a parent, I would like them to stay in school all day to continue their education."

There are two more days left in the school year at the elementary and middle school.

The school pushed to pass a bond that would have build new schools with better heating and cooling systems to keep this from happening, but that did not pass.