Investigation into QPD officer-involved shooting continues

Illinois State Police announced Wednesday that the investigation into an officer-involved shooting in Quincy earlier this month continues. 

ISP stated the Quincy Officer, Steve Bangert, was confronted by an armed suspect, later identified as Rollie Davis Sr., during a suspicious person check. They stated Bangert discharged his weapon, fatally striking Davis. Bangert was uninjured during the incident. 

An autopsy was conducted May 16, in Bloomington, Illinois and the results are pending analysis, according to ISP. 

ISP stated this was an open and ongoing investigation and no further information was available at this time. 

