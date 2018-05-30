Second arrest made in Macomb Pet Land investigation

The Macomb Police Department said a second person was arrested in connection to the Pet Land animal cruelty investigation. 

Police said Michael Law was arrested Tuesday afternoon on nine counts of Aggravated Cruelty to Animals. They said Pet Land’s owner, Jessica Spangler, claimed that Law was supposed to be taking care of the animals. 

A warrant was issued for Spangler on May 27 and she was arrested for nine counts of Aggravated Cruelty to Animals on the warrant by the Fulton County Sheriff and later transported to McDonough County where she was released on bond.

Police said 41 animals were found dead inside the store and 56 were found still alive.

