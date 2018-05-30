St. Louis prosecutor drops Greitens felony charge

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP)  – The prosecutor’s office in St. Louis will drop a felony charge of computer data tampering against Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, now that the Republican governor has announced his resignation.

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner announced the decision Wednesday, a day after Greitens’ surprise announcement that he would step down effective Friday afternoon.

The charge, filed in April following an investigation by the Missouri attorney general’s office, accused Greitens of using a donor list from the veterans charity he founded, The Mission Continues, for his 2016 gubernatorial campaign.

Greitens also was indicted on felony invasion of privacy in February in St. Louis, stemming from an extramarital affair in 2015. The case was dismissed earlier this month and a special prosecutor in Jackson County is still considering whether to refile the charge.

adwpadmin

adwpadmin

More News

WGEM STORMTRAK FORECAST
Quincy
34°
Hannibal
34°
Keokuk
Macomb
33°
A slick morning commute is possible

A slick morning commute is possible

Rain transitioning to snow overnight. Little to no accumulation will occur, but still expect slick roads in the morning.

Connect With WGEM
Facebook Twitter Instagram Envelope
Top Stories from WGEM

People of all ages interested at model train show

Ruba’s General Store in New London, Missouri, set to close

Quincy Preserves holds Christmas Altar Crawl

Driver sent to hospital following rollover crash

Kids celebrate Mark Twain’s birthday

Storm spotter gives his take on severe weather

Christmas in Palmyra draws big crowd to start the holiday season

6th annual Salvation Army Ring-A-Bell 5K

Tornadoes damage Pike County homes

SLIDE SHOW: Severe weather, tornadoes move through the Tri-States

Scroll to top
Skip to content