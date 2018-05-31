Local doctors discuss new colon cancer screening guidelines

Local doctors are sharing their thoughts after the American Cancer Society put out a new guideline, recommending people to get colon cancer screenings at age 45, instead of 50.

The Cancer Society said colon cancer is the fourth most common diagnosed cancer and it’s the second leading cause of death from cancer.

Doctors at Blessing Hospital say they see more people coming into the hospital for screenings.

They hope the new guidelines raise more awareness.

"Usually, seven out of ten people with colorectal cancer don’t have any symptoms, so that’s the biggest thing with the screening and that’s why it’s being pushed very well by colorectal cancer doctors," said Dr. Harsha Polavarapu, Colorectal and General Surgery Doctor at Blessing Hospital. 

Doctors said if you notice blood in your stool or a change in bowel habits, you should be checked.

There are two new screenings, doctors say, that are less invasive: DNA stool testing and CT colonoscopy. 

