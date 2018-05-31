Meredosia, Illinois, man arrested as part of homicide investigation

Authorities say a Meredosia, Illinois, man who was arrested as part of a homicide investigation made his first court appearance Wednesday.

18-year-old Dustin Finlaw was arrested last Thursday on several charges, including Aggravated Battery and Resisting a Peace Officer.

That’s the same day 42-year-old Robert Utter of Rushville was found dead in the 300 block of Montgomery Street in Meredosia.

Utter had suffered multiple stab wounds.

Authorities said Finlaw was being questioned in relation to Utter’s death, but none of the charges are related to that homicide investigation.

