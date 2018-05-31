Trump may commute sentence of ex-Illinois Gov. Blagojevich

The Associated Press has reported that President Trump is considering commuting the sentence of ex-Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich and pardoning Martha Stewart.

The AP reported that the comments came aboard Air Force One on Thursday after he announced on Twitter that he planned to pardon conservative commentator Dinesh D’Souza.

Trump tells reporters that Blagojevich said something dumb but that "lots of politicians" do and thinks his sentence is excessive.

Blagojevich was Governor of Illinois from 2003 until his impeachment in 2009.

Blagojevich was impeached and removed from office for corruption and soliciting bribes for political appointments.

Blagojevich appeared on season 9 of Donald Trump’s TV show, The Celebrity Apprentice in Spring 2010.

In 2010 Donald Trump praised Blagojevich’s "tremendous courage and guts" in a Daily New Yorker article and predicted that Blagojevich would become one of the show’s breakout stars.

However, Trump fired Blagojevich from the show in the fourth episode of the season, which aired April 4, 2010.

Martha Stewart was convicted in 2004 of charges related to the ImClone stock trading case.