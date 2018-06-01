8th annual Fishing for Freedom begins

Friday evening kicks off one of the largest Fishing for Freedom events in the country according to organizers.

It will be 8th annual Fishing for Freedom in the Tri-States. 260 active duty service members and veterans from 26 states will team-up with 204 volunteer boaters this weekend for the fishing tournament.

"It’s our way to give back to those who have given us so much, but keeping our freedom free," said Bryan Dralle a member of Fishing for Freedom. "They’re out there, they’ve lost limbs, they’ve lost time away from their family, and everything. It’s so important for us to show our gratitude to the armed forces."

A member of the event says for both the warriors and boaters this weekend is unforgettable.

"Most of the veterans keep in touch with the boaters and they request the boaters they’ve had in the previous years, every year, because there’s a bond that is built between the boater and the warrior," said Dralle.

Friday evening the active duty service members and veterans will meet the volunteer boaters. The Warrior Banquet will be held Saturday evening at the Oakley-Lindsay Center, which will be open to the public after 6:30 PM. There will also be a live and silent auction.