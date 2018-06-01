8th annual Fishing for Freedom begins

Friday evening kicks off one of the largest Fishing for Freedom events in the country according to organizers.

It will be 8th annual Fishing for Freedom in the Tri-States. 260 active duty service members and veterans from 26 states will team-up with 204 volunteer boaters this weekend for the fishing tournament.

"It’s our way to give back to those who have given us so much, but keeping our freedom free," said Bryan Dralle a member of Fishing for Freedom. "They’re out there, they’ve lost limbs, they’ve lost time away from their family, and everything. It’s so important for us to show our gratitude to the armed forces."

A member of the event says for both the warriors and boaters this weekend is unforgettable.

"Most of the veterans keep in touch with the boaters and they request the boaters they’ve had in the previous years, every year, because there’s a bond that is built between the boater and the warrior," said Dralle.

Friday evening the active duty service members and veterans will meet the volunteer boaters. The Warrior Banquet will be held Saturday evening at the Oakley-Lindsay Center, which will be open to the public after 6:30 PM. There will also be a live and silent auction.

adwpadmin

adwpadmin

More News

WGEM STORMTRAK FORECAST
Quincy
33°
Hannibal
34°
Keokuk
32°
Macomb
The sun returns today, then more snow chances Thursday morning

The sun returns today, then more snow chances Thursday morning

A chilly start this morning with temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s, however temperatures are expected to warm

Connect With WGEM
Facebook Twitter Instagram Envelope
Top Stories from WGEM

Avoiding holiday gift card scams

WATCH LIVE: George H.W. Bush Memorial Service

No mail on Wednesday as USPS takes federal holiday in honor of Bush

Quincy residents talk with city officials about trash fees

Quincy bus routes could soon change

Humane Society gifts QPD with tool to keep animals off streets

Increase in incidents involving unrestrained dogs in Quincy parks

Uncertain future for local flower business after owner dies

Local butcher reminds consumers to stay vigilant about beef recall

Great River Health System Clinic in Keokuk now seeing patients

Scroll to top
Skip to content