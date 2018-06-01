Free water safety classes

Going swimming is a great way to cool down during a hot summer day and local organization in Quincy have partnered together to help make sure your kids are staying safe in the water.

Free swim lessons will be held next week at Quincy Park District Indian Mounds pool, the YMCA, Sheridan Swim Club, and Jackson-Illinois Swimming Complex. The park district said they main goal will be water safety. They will teaching different lessons like safety rules around water.. and how to get to the side of the pool if a child accidentally falls into the water.

"It’s really important for kids learn how to swim when their young, because then they learn it and it’s a life-long skill. So once you learn how to swim you don’t really forget. When it comes to an emergency situation, you’ll remember."

Water Safety Classes will be held on June 6:

  • Quincy YMCA, Quincy Park District Indian Mounds, and Sheridan Swim Club – 9:45 am – 10:30 am
  • Jackson-Lincoln Swimming Complex – 6:15 pm – 7 pm
