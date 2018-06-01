Hannibal Board of Public Works to flush entire water piping system

The Hannibal Board of Public Works will be flushing the water distribution system as part of regular maintenance starting Monday around 7 a.m. The flush will remove sediment from the pipes and distribute free chlorine throughout the entire system and crews will also test fire hydrants.

Information from the testing process is used by the fire department when fighting fires, as part of the ISO rating and by the HBPW in determining where future improvements can be made to improve the distribution system, according to a HPBW press release.

·Possible noticeable effects for the water are listed below:

Discoloration or cloudiness in the water and possibly a change in the smell or taste of the water. If this is experienced you may want to run the water through the cold water faucet of a bathtub or outside water spigot for at least 10 minutes until it clears.

Minor pressure fluctuations and small air pockets. Fire hydrant flushing should remove a majority of the color and odor, but some may reach customer lines during the process.

Hannibal Board of Public Works says the water is safe to drink throughout this process.

Discoloration in laundry is possible during this time. Cleaning additives are readily available at local stores to help prevent or remove any discoloration that may occur.

Customers who use tap water for kidney dialysis at home should consult their doctor to advise them if any changes are necessary in their residual disinfectant neutralization procedures.

Customers utilizing the water for aquariums should monitor both free and combined chlorine residuals as levels are expected to change during the course of the flushing.

Any odor and color issues will subside as the flushing is completed.

If low water volume or pressure is experienced, cleaning of sink aerators, refrigerator water filters and whole house filters may be necessary.

Customers with any questions about the water system flushing may call (573) 221-0955.