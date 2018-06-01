Local food pantries see increased need during the summer

School is now out for summer break for most of the Tri-States but summer time can be a hungry time for kids. 

During the school year, low-income students may receive breakfast, lunch, snacks and weekend meals-all distributed through their school. 

When school is out there are fewer options for kids to get food and more pressure on families. 

That is why local food banks say their services are even more important in the summer months. 

"The same needs that kids have during the year, they have when they’re at home without those school resources to take advantage of so the food pantry gets hit extra hard too," said Dain Duffy with the Horizons Soup Kitchen and Food Pantry.

if you are looking for help during the summer months or if you’d like to donate to horizons food pantry click here. 

adwpadmin

adwpadmin

More News

WGEM STORMTRAK FORECAST
Quincy
29°
Hannibal
32°
Keokuk
28°
Macomb
29°
Another cloudy day in the Tri-States

Another cloudy day in the Tri-States

More clouds are expected today with temps holding steady in the lower 30s, much like yesterday’s weather. A few snow

Connect With WGEM
Facebook Twitter Instagram Envelope
Top Stories from WGEM

Local foster care children in need of essential items

Quincy considering raising property taxes

Length of school day could change, Illinois education officials say

Plan for late night bar in Quincy halted

Gov. Rauner declares disaster area after tornadoes

Groundbreaking on riverfront project

Quincy Fire Department changes bulbs on wreath

Safety on everyone’s mind after Fort Madison pharmacy burglarized

Western Community Unit School District plans to upgrade security

Heating assistance available through LiHEAP

Scroll to top
Skip to content