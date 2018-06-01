Macomb Bypass officially opens with ribbon-cutting ceremony

A ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday marked the official opening of two lanes of the Macomb Bypass.

The event was attended by Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner, Illinois Transportation Secretary, Randall Blankenhorn, Macomb Mayor Michael Inman, Thomas A. Oakley and others.

"This shows the wonderful results when people work together to get things done," Rauner said. "This has been more than 60 years in the making. This is the last key link between Chicago and Kansas CIty."

The bypass will connect Highway 336, just west of Macomb, to Highway 67.

The bypass will allow through traffic on the Chicago Kansas City Expressway to travel from downtown Chicago on I-290 to downtown Kansas City on I-35, and avoid going through downtown Macomb.

The city hopes this bypass will also make getting through town easier by eliminating some of the bigger truck traffic going through town.

On the northbound side of the bypass was opened today the southbound side has yet to be completed. However, Rouner promised on Friday all four lanes would be completed and said, "We want the best highway system in the world here in Illinois."

Macomb Mayor Michael Inman also echoed Rouner statements saying "that absolutely has to happen, we benefit the most when this is fully completed." 

Both Rouner and Inman praised the efforts of Thomas A Oakley.

Oakley has been a transportation advocate and a key driver behind this project. Beginning in 1958, he was a leader in improving transportation and infrastructure in the Midwest. He has worked with 10 Illinois governors, 13 secretaries of transportation, and numerous other state and federal officials in Illinois, Missouri and Iowa on regional transportation projects.

The results include completion of the Chicago to Kansas City Expressway from downtown Chicago to downtown Kansas City via a new corridor, the Central Illinois Expressway (I-72) from Springfield to the Mississippi River and the Avenue of the Saints from St. Louis to St. Paul, Minn.

Those three national corridors serve the region and connect it to highway systems in the rest of the Midwest and to the continental United States.

Oakley, says completing this last stretch of the Chicago-Kansas City Expressway will support business and employment opportunities throughout West Central Illinois.

To date, 101 million dollars have been invested in the bypass and it’s estimated it will take another 30 million to complete it. 

RELATED:

adwpadmin

adwpadmin

More News

WGEM STORMTRAK FORECAST
Quincy
33°
Hannibal
34°
Keokuk
32°
Macomb
The sun returns today, then more snow chances Thursday morning

The sun returns today, then more snow chances Thursday morning

A chilly start this morning with temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s, however temperatures are expected to warm

Connect With WGEM
Facebook Twitter Instagram Envelope
Top Stories from WGEM

Avoiding holiday gift card scams

WATCH LIVE: George H.W. Bush Memorial Service

No mail on Wednesday as USPS takes federal holiday in honor of Bush

Quincy residents talk with city officials about trash fees

Quincy bus routes could soon change

Humane Society gifts QPD with tool to keep animals off streets

Increase in incidents involving unrestrained dogs in Quincy parks

Uncertain future for local flower business after owner dies

Local butcher reminds consumers to stay vigilant about beef recall

Great River Health System Clinic in Keokuk now seeing patients

Scroll to top
Skip to content