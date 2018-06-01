Missouri’s new governor, Mike Parson is sworn in

Republican Mike Parson was sworn in at 5:30 p.m. on Friday as governor of Missouri at a private ceremony at the governor’s office in Jefferson CIty.

At a prayer service prior to the swearing in, Parsons pastor said he believes Parsons will be a "bridge builder and a healer."

WGEM Political Analyst Justin Coffey said he feels the transition from Grietens to Parson will go well, due to Parson having an extensive political background, adding he believes Parson had a few months to prepare for what has happened.

"Parson is a career politician, he’s been in Jefferson for more than a dozen years, there are somethings he wants to work on and he will work with the democrats and republicans to get Missouri moving forward again," Coffey said.

After the swearing in, Parson addressed those in attendance:

It is truly an honor to serve as Missouri’s 57th governor. My pledge to all Missourians, is to work hard each and every day, to bring honor, integrity and transparency to the governor’s office. We have an opportunity today, to have a fresh start in state government. I believe now is time for Missouri to come together. To work together and to help one another. I will always, be ready and willing to listen to ideas on how state government can better position itself to serve our families and our communities. I am optimistic about the future of our great state and I’m looking forward to the work ahead. God bless you, God bless the great state of Missouri and God bless the United States of America.

Friday Greitens delivered his letter of resignation to the Secretary of State John Ashcroft. The letter simply stated, "I resign the office of Governor effective today, June 1, 2018, at 5:00 p.m."

Greitens had announced on Tuesday that he planned to resign effective Friday at 5 p.m.

Greitens resignation came amid criminal and legislative investigations stemming from an extramarital affair and campaign finance questions.