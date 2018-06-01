QHS holds senior baccalaureate

Soon-to-be graduates at Quincy High School were celebrated Thursday night.

The school’s annual senior baccalaureate was held at the Quincy High School Theatre.

Students heard various ensembles by students and listened to the Quincy Senior High Concert Choir.

Seniors say they’re excited for the next chapter in their lives.

"I’m looking forward to being able to make new friends and have new experiences and do things I haven’t been able to do before," said Senior Grace Crickard.

Graduation is Friday, June 1st at 7:00 at Flinn Memorial Stadium.

