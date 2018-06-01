What’s next for Missouri under a new governor?

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens resignation will take effect Friday at 5 p.m., the republican and former Navy Seal made the announcement on Tuesday earlier this week.

Lieutenant Governor Mike Parson will serve out the rest of Greitens term through 2020. WGEM Political Analyst Justin Coffey said he feels the transition from Grietens to Parson will go well, due to Parson having an extensive political background, adding he believes Parson had a few months to prepare for what has happened.

"Parson is a career politician, he’s been in Jefferson for more than a dozen years, there are somethings he wants to work on and he will work with the democrats and republicans to get Missouri moving forward again," Coffey said.

Coffey added Missouri will have to focus on filling the lieutenant governor position, saying the Missouri House and Senate will have to pass a bill to either appoint a new lieutenant governor or possibly call a special election in November. Currently, Missouri has no way to replace a lieutenant governor that has left office.

To read the full story on Governor Eric Greitens resignation click here.

