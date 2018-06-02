Civil war reenactment teaches history

It was a rainy day for those in Pike County, Illinois who attended the first day of the Lincoln Days Civil War re-enactment.

Actors dressed up in Civil War era attire and set up camps alongside Lake Pittsfield.

Visitors said its a great way to relive history and learn what the war was like.

"It was my daughter’s wish to come down here because she likes history.  So, being able to come down here with them is a pretty nice thing to do." Jim Plenty who brought his family down from Madison Wisconsin said.

"I wish I was able to do that too, get a big dress to wear down here for it. That would be really cool." Plenty’s daughter, Rosalind said.

If you missed out on today’s battle, don’t worry, day 2 gets underway tomorrow morning at 8 a.m. For a full list of events, click here.
 

adwpadmin

adwpadmin

More News

WGEM STORMTRAK FORECAST
Quincy
28°
Hannibal
32°
Keokuk
30°
Macomb
29°
Morning snow showers in the Tri-States

Morning snow showers in the Tri-States

Snow showers are expected today across parts of the Tri-States, especially the southern counties. The snow is not expected to

Connect With WGEM
Facebook Twitter Instagram Envelope
Top Stories from WGEM

Justin Timberake postpones St. Louis concert

WATCH: Houston funeral service for George H.W. Bush

QAVTC set to offer tours to students

Madigan sues woman who sold tickets to fake events

Residents say construction company tearing up roads

Doctors urge flu shots before visiting family this holiday season

Federal grant allows water treatment upgrade to move forward

Fort Madison discussing rate change in city cemeteries

Plans for solar panels to come to Macomb

Officials at WIU warn students of burglaries during winter break

Scroll to top
Skip to content