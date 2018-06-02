Civil war reenactment teaches history

It was a rainy day for those in Pike County, Illinois who attended the first day of the Lincoln Days Civil War re-enactment.

Actors dressed up in Civil War era attire and set up camps alongside Lake Pittsfield.

Visitors said its a great way to relive history and learn what the war was like.

"It was my daughter’s wish to come down here because she likes history. So, being able to come down here with them is a pretty nice thing to do." Jim Plenty who brought his family down from Madison Wisconsin said.

"I wish I was able to do that too, get a big dress to wear down here for it. That would be really cool." Plenty’s daughter, Rosalind said.

If you missed out on today’s battle, don’t worry, day 2 gets underway tomorrow morning at 8 a.m. For a full list of events, click here.

