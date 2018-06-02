New group of graduates from QHS

420 high school seniors in Quincy are now ready for the next chapter in life after graduating Friday night.

Quincy High School held its graduation at Flinn Stadium Friday.

Some seniors say they’re going to miss their time in school, but they’re looking forward to what’s next in life.

"Graduating to me shows the end result of the past four years of us working." Valedictorian Reece Crossan said. "We’ve worked every day, countless hours, for four years, and even more so before that. And this is the day that we see it start to pay off."

Congratulations to the QHS grads and all of the graduates across the Tri-States this year.