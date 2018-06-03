Fishing for freedom continues tradition of honoring veterans

For veterans, it’s a weekend to relax.

"It’s fishing, it’s always a great day. This is my fifth year. We did pretty good this year. Caught 11 catfish, a couple drum, and a twelve pound carp." said veteran Derrick Lawson.

The annual Fishing for Freedom event allows volunteers to take veterans out on the water. They said the stories that are told between the veterans are unlike any they’ve ever heard.

"You hear these guys talking and you can hear the time go backwards because they’re telling stories about what happened back them." said volunteer Bryan Dralle.

The volunteers that make fishing for freedom possible said this is their way to honor these veterans and give a little bit back to them.

"it’s very meaningful because they give up a lot of stuff to take care of us and one weekend a year is the least we can do to take care of them." said Greg Arens.

While the event is meaningful to the veterans, they said they still find a way to have fun.

"I know between me and my group of friends that’s up here every year, there’s a lot of trash talk seeing who can catch the bigger fish but at the end of the day, it’s a family." stated Lawson.

WGEM is a proud sponsor of Fishing for Freedom. If you would like to get involved in next years event, you can find out more info by clicking here.

