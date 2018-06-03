Fishing for Freedoms holds annual Heroes Banquet

Fishing for Freedom honored active military and veterans with its 8th annual Heroes Banquet.

About 800 warriors were on hand for dinner Saturday night with their boaters at Oakley-Lindsay Center in Quincy.  

Veterans at the event said they appreciate the event that brings them together to bond with one another.   

"Good camaraderie with other veterans," veteran David Dill said. "We end up meeting new and great people, and really what it means most beyond just being a veteran, I just can’t believe how much work."

The three day event continues Sunday with a boating and fishing tournament along the Mississippi River. 

WGEM is a proud sponsor of Fishing for Freedom.

adwpadmin

adwpadmin

More News

WGEM STORMTRAK FORECAST
Quincy
28°
Hannibal
32°
Keokuk
30°
Macomb
28°
Morning snow showers in the Tri-States

Morning snow showers in the Tri-States

Snow showers are expected today across parts of the Tri-States, especially the southern counties. The snow is not expected to

Connect With WGEM
Facebook Twitter Instagram Envelope
Top Stories from WGEM

Justin Timberake postpones St. Louis concert

QAVTC set to offer tours to students

Madigan sues woman who sold tickets to fake events

Residents say construction company tearing up roads

Doctors urge flu shots before visiting family this holiday season

Federal grant allows water treatment upgrade to move forward

Fort Madison discussing rate change in city cemeteries

Plans for solar panels to come to Macomb

Officials at WIU warn students of burglaries during winter break

QU students watch President George H.W. Bush’s funeral

Scroll to top
Skip to content