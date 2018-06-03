Hundreds enjoy desserts during annual Strawberry Festival

It was a sweet day on Saturday for the hundreds of people that attended the 144th annual Strawberry Festival.

It took place at Melrose Chapel Church off Payson Road in Quincy. People got to try a number of strawberry desserts, such as strawberry shortcakes and sundaes.

Organizers said the event each year supports a good cause.

"The fundraiser is to help support the church and also to help support the community too in anything that we serve," Strawberry Festival co-chair Lori Salisbury said.

Organizers said the festival is the largest fundraiser for the church throughout the year.

