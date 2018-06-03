Thousands attend Germanfest in Quincy

From brats to beer, thousands of people celebrated Quincy’s German heritage at Germanfest.

Besides traditional German food and drink, the event in South Park featured a Waterloo, Illinois German band that put on a performance Saturday.

The Quincy Sister City Commission sponsors the annual event, and this year marks the commission’s 30th anniversary.  

"We support exchanges between adults and students, classroom activities for the German language classes at both Q-N-D and Q-H-S," chairman Signe Oakley said.

Proceeds also go toward Quincy University soccer trips to Germany. Organizers said a couple thousand people showed up for the two day event. 
 

