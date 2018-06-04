Family Praise Night at Kroc Center

Music filled the worship theatre inside The Kroc Center of Quincy this evening during Family Praise Night.

The Kroc Church Praise Band and local performers took the stage for the evening of music. Salvation Army officials say the event is a great way to bring churches together from different denominations. Local pianist and vocalist Ben Kendall was the guest performer for the evening and says he enjoys performing in hopes of being a blessing to others.

"I want to bring joy into peoples lives, and do what I can to uplift those that might need uplifting and encourage those that need encouraging," said Ben Kendall.

Family Praise Nights are held quarterly at the Kroc Center and are free and open to the public. The next performance is scheduled for the fall.

