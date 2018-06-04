MoDOT crews working on roads in Clark, Lewis counties

If you’re driving northeast Missouri roads these days, you will probably see a lot of road work.

Crews are taking advantage of the good weather and getting projects done to improve your daily travel.

MoDOT has started several projects, including resurfacing work on route 27 and highway 61 in Lewis and Clark Counties.

The road is closed from the exit off 27 at Running Fox Elementary near Wayland to the Iowa state line on US 61.

Project managers are also focused on the shoulders because they have been crumbling.

"So it’s been sluffing off and falling down into the ditch," MoDOT Crew Leader Kolt Kiger said. "Basically what we are doing is digging it out of the bank and putting rock in it. That shock rock will hold it up to keep it from falling down, making the road come down as it goes."

The project is expected to last a couple of weeks. Drivers are encouraged to use caution when traveling through the area and follow all the work signs and eliminate distractions.

