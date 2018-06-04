Quincy’s Sister City leaders meet with local officials

Leaders from Quincy’s sister City, Herford, Germany, discussed key issues with local officials on Monday. They sat down with with 18 Quincy Area Representatives to discuss topics and opportunities like education, workforce and taxation.

The goal is to strengthen relationships and have a better understanding of how the two cities work.

"We want to make the relationship stronger and extend it maybe a little more," said Dorothea Streich with Herford County International Relations and responsible for all their Sister Cities. "We have a lot of student exchanges. We have the adult exchanges, but there are so many more options."

"We’re definitely hoping that it’s growing big time and we find many more people who are interested to work with us," said Streich.

The reps from Germany also enjoyed Germanfest this past weekend.

It was 30 years ago this summer, that Quincy resident Mecki Kosin, who’s from Germany, delivered the letter to Herford, Germany that started the international relationship.

