Veterans preparing for next Honor Flight

Veterans and their guardians met Sunday for a pre-flight meeting ahead of the 48th Honor Flight, which is next Saturday.

33 veterans will go on the flight to visit war memorials in Washington, D.C.

Kathy Williams is one of only a handful of women who’ve been on an Honor Flight. She says she can’t wait to take this opportunity to honor veterans and learn about important history. 

"I am really excited for this," she said.  "I’ve been waiting over two years to go on the Honor Flight. So, when I got my letter, I have just been excited for about six weeks. I think it’s really going to be an honor."

Williams says she feels more women should have the opportunity to take advantage of this lifetime experience. 
 

