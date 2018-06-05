Pittsfield residents react to death from domestic dispute

Residents in Pittsfield, Illinois, reacted Tuesday following a domestic dispute Monday night that resulted in the death of a Pittsfield woman.

Residents described Pittsfield as a quiet, laid-back community.

They say what happened at 642 Clarksville Road Monday evening, across the street from a school, was not typical.

"It’s really sort of surprising to me," said Bill McCartney, a Pittsfield resident. "But you know there’s people out here that you don’t really know about."

The incident on Monday had some residents questioning the safety of their small community.

"Just to hear about it is such a tragedy and it really is frightening that these things go on in small neighborhood where most people feel safe," said Rebecca Buhlig, a Pike County resident.

Pittsfield residents were left thinking a little differently about what can happen anywhere.

"I couldn’t believe it, I couldn’t believe it happened in Pittsfield," said McCarthney.

Court documents allege David Sampley, 63, strangled and shoved a sock down the throat of Sharon Welch, 61, Monday at their home in Pittsfield, Illinois.

Officers found Welch unresponsive at the home. Welch was pronounced dead less than an hour later at Illini Community Hospital.