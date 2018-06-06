Finalists announced for city administrator position in Keokuk

The city of Keokuk is bringing in five candidates for the city administrator position. 

Here is the list:

Annette Ernst – Village Administrator Coal Valley (Illinois)
Joseph Gaa – City Manager Chariton and Woodbine (Iowa)
Cole O’Donnell – City Administrator in Algona (Iowa), East Moline and Dixon (Illinois)
Jeffery Eder – City Administrator East Peoria (Illinois)
Elizabeth Tucker – Assistant City Manager Chesterfield (Missouri)

Mayor Tom Richardson said 27 people applied for the job. 

There will be a meet and greet from 5-7 p.m. on Friday at the shelter across from victory park.

Richardson said the council will go into session on Saturday for interviews and make a decision later in the day or sometime Monday morning. 

City Administrator Aaron Burnett took a job in Mason City, Iowa back in April and his last day is June 22. 

