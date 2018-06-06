First Impact program aims to reduce new driver crashes by increasing parental awareness

ThinkFirst Missouri is partnering with MoDOT, the Traffic & Highway Safety Division for an evidence-based traffic safety parent program called First Impact.

The 60-90 minute traffic safety parent program will be held at Abilities, located at 3175 Palmyra Road, in Hannibal on Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. First Impact aims to reduce new driver crashes by increasing parental awareness and enforcement of Missouri’s Graduated Driver License (GDL) law. The law sets certain guidelines for teen drivers.

Palmyra Police Chief Eddie Bogue said having the GDL program has reduced traffic crashes between 20 and 40 percent.

"Being distracted is what we’ve found is starting to be the leading cause of traffic crashes which result in our fatalities," Chief Bogue said.

Grandparent and owner of The Rip Shop in Palmyra, Sue Johnson, has a 16 year old granddaughter and says her concerns are distracted drivers around teens on the road.

"I think it’s very important and a lot of times the way we driver comfortable get in and I think they see those things and they think they can drive," Johnson said.

The First Impact class is free for parents, to RSVP for the event click here.