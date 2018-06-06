Hannibal souvenir shop to be demolished

An old souvenir shop in downtown Hannibal will be demolished soon.

The building is at 200 North Street next to the lighthouse in Hannibal.

For years it was the ABC Souvenir Shop but now it is in disrepair and the owners will be tearing it down with the help of the city.

"A lot of people can remember if they’ve come down to Hannibal and visited. She used to give out an award certificate if you made it all the way to the lighthouse. The location is right here by the lighthouse and the steps going up to the light house so if you made it all the up to the lighthouse and back down she had a certificate she gave out to people." said Lyndon Bode whose family owns the building.

Bode said the building will be torn down sometime in July but he isn’t sure what they will do with the lot once it is gone.
 

adwpadmin

