Popular fun spot making big changes this summer

New entertainment is on the way at a popular kids fun spot in Quincy. 

Crews are remodeling ‘Going Bonkers" and will also change the name to ‘Bonkers.’

Painters were working on the outside and will add a new sign.

The manager said the renovations also includes new arcade games, food choices, and new flooring and wall colors.

With the kids out of school on summer break, the general manager said the timing couldn’t be better.

"When it gets hot, kids come inside and they have to play inside. But not only will we be able to offer them a lot more things to do and a lot more fun activities, but a better menu for the adults."

Berryman said visitors should notice the changes throughout the summer. He said crews should finish painting by the end of the week. 

adwpadmin

adwpadmin

More News

WGEM STORMTRAK FORECAST
Quincy
16°
Hannibal
19°
Keokuk
16°
Macomb
11°
Areas of freezing fog this morning

Areas of freezing fog this morning

Areas of dense fog are expected this morning, especially in low lying areas and near river valleys. With temps well

Connect With WGEM
Facebook Twitter Instagram Envelope
Top Stories from WGEM

Christmas For Kids growing in Lee County

Stores continue to compete with online sales during the holidays

“It’s a Wonderful Life” memorial service

Crews battle house fire in Adams County

Chief of Police arrested for domestic battery charge

Motorcyclists deliver hundreds of toys to Salvation Army

Store fronts come alive for annual Living Windows in Hannibal

Residents, officials react to stolen Christmas donations

QFD warns about fire dangers in holiday lights

Semi driver dies after crashing into building during “medical emergency”

Scroll to top
Skip to content