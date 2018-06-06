Popular fun spot making big changes this summer

New entertainment is on the way at a popular kids fun spot in Quincy.

Crews are remodeling ‘Going Bonkers" and will also change the name to ‘Bonkers.’

Painters were working on the outside and will add a new sign.

The manager said the renovations also includes new arcade games, food choices, and new flooring and wall colors.

With the kids out of school on summer break, the general manager said the timing couldn’t be better.

"When it gets hot, kids come inside and they have to play inside. But not only will we be able to offer them a lot more things to do and a lot more fun activities, but a better menu for the adults."

Berryman said visitors should notice the changes throughout the summer. He said crews should finish painting by the end of the week.