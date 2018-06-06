Residents react to changes to yard waste lot hours

Gloria Yager said the yard waste lot in Hannibal is convenient for her.

"It’s a comfort to me. I’m a widow and I can bring a few things down here, throw it off and get it off my truck. It’s out of my yard and makes the yard look better." she said.

But the city said images from security cameras show people using the lot who shouldn’t be.

"I have some deer cameras in it to see how often its used, when it’s used, things like that. I’ve discovered about 50 percent of its use has been commercial haulers, commercial lawn care pros, things like that." said Hannibal Street Department Supervisor Mike McHargue.

The lot is 24/7 but because people have ignored some of its rules, McHargue said those hours will be changing.

"Somewhere around two thousand to twenty five hundred is what it’s costing the city. Let alone the time it takes, about an hour to an hour and a half to load one of those dumpsters so that’s around 13 man hours plus the machinery hours, fuel, you throw all that on top, it’s not just the hauling." he said.

Hannibal residents like John Schafer said limited access to the lot could create other problems.

"It’s a real limit on the people that use this because when you clean up your yard and you want to get rid of the debris and if there’s no place to get rid of it, people just tend to dump it alongside the road or something." he said.

Starting July 1st, the lot will only be open Friday through Sunday, 10am to 6pm. It’s only open to residents of Hannibal. Contractors are not allowed to dump at the lot which is located at 9th and Warren Barrett drive.

adwpadmin

adwpadmin

More News

WGEM STORMTRAK FORECAST
Quincy
33°
Hannibal
34°
Keokuk
36°
Macomb
35°
The fog has lifted, now lots of sunshine

The fog has lifted, now lots of sunshine

Sunny skies are expected today with temperatures slightly warmer in the mid to upper 30s. Clear skies will continue overnight

Connect With WGEM
Facebook Twitter Instagram Envelope
Top Stories from WGEM

Marion County Prosecuting Attorney found dead at home

Quincy University announces next president

Arrests made after Christmas donations stolen

First responders helping raise money for WGEM/Salvation Army Bucket Blitz

Christmas For Kids growing in Lee County

Stores continue to compete with online sales during the holidays

“It’s a Wonderful Life” memorial service

Crews battle house fire in Adams County

Chief of Police arrested for domestic battery charge

Motorcyclists deliver hundreds of toys to Salvation Army

Scroll to top
Skip to content