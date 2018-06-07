Pittsfield man accused of strangling woman makes first court appearance

A Pittsfield, Illinois, man who allegedly strangled a woman made his first court appearance on Thursday.

Court documents allege David Sampley, 63, strangled and shoved a sock down the throat of Sharon Welch, 61, Monday at their home in Pittsfield, Illinois.

Sampley appeared in the Pike County Courthouse in Pittsfield on Thursday in what was a very emotional and tense courtroom.

During the proceedings, Sampley had multiple outbursts and looked over towards the family of Sharon Welch multiple times.

At one point, Welch’s brother, overcome with emotion, stormed out of the courtroom after Sampley looked over at him.

Sampley was not cooperative with the judge. He did not give straight answers and continuously tried to talk about the facts of the case. His defense attorney had to quiet him multiple times.

Bail for Sampley was set at $2 million. His next appearance was scheduled for June 22 at 2:30 p.m.

