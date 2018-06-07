Pittsfield man accused of strangling woman makes first court appearance

A Pittsfield, Illinois, man who allegedly strangled a woman made his first court appearance on Thursday.

Court documents allege David Sampley, 63, strangled and shoved a sock down the throat of Sharon Welch, 61, Monday at their home in Pittsfield, Illinois.

Sampley appeared in the Pike County Courthouse in Pittsfield on Thursday in what was a very emotional and tense courtroom.

During the proceedings, Sampley had multiple outbursts and looked over towards the family of Sharon Welch multiple times.

At one point, Welch’s brother, overcome with emotion, stormed out of the courtroom after Sampley looked over at him.

Sampley was not cooperative with the judge. He did not give straight answers and continuously tried to talk about the facts of the case. His defense attorney had to quiet him multiple times.

Bail for Sampley was set at $2 million. His next appearance was scheduled for June 22 at 2:30 p.m.

RELATED:
Woman strangled, police say attacker had a violent past
Pittsfield residents react to death from domestic dispute

adwpadmin

adwpadmin

More News

WGEM STORMTRAK FORECAST
Quincy
47°
Hannibal
50°
Keokuk
48°
Macomb
45°
Mild temperatures near 50 degrees expected today

Mild temperatures near 50 degrees expected today

Mild temperatures near 50F are in store for us today with mostly sunny skies continuing across the Tri-States today. Southwesterly

Connect With WGEM
Facebook Twitter Instagram Envelope
Top Stories from WGEM

Shelter one of many programs helped by WGEM Salvation Army Bucket Blitz

Jimmy Dean sausage recalled due to metal contamination

Colleagues mourn death of local prosecutor

Quincy Central Services truck to be repaired

Quincy looks to cut insurance costs to save city money

Hannibal Auxiliary completes pledge to update cancer center

Competency based education helps fill teacher shortage

Local furniture store donates mattresses to children in need

Christmas party thrown for local students

Local special education class learns about college

Scroll to top
Skip to content