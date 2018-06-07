QPD officer cleared in officer-involved shooting

The Illinois State Police have released their report in the officer involved shooting that happened in Quincy on May 14.

After reviewing those reports, the Adams’ County State’s Attorney Gary Farha has determined that the officer’s actions were justified and that no criminal actions will occur.

Farha stated that the witness statements and the physical evidence both show that the officer made a reasonable rational and appropriate choice to use deadly force in this circumstance. He stated the officer was confronted by a suspect who pointed a weapon at him and in that split second, it would be impossible for any person to make the determination that the weapon in question was not a firearm.