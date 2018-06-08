Area farmers and businesses concerned over lack of rain

Area farmers and others who rely on rain for their livelihood are concerned about the lack of moisture.

If we don’t get significant rain in the next month, crops will be in serious jeopardy. That’s the word from Adams County farmer Mike Roegge. Parts of the Tri-States are at moderate or near drought conditions.

"We won’t have a crop if it doesn’t rain in the next month," said Roegge. 

A combination of excessive heat and lack of rain is making for dire conditions for area farmers. 

"We can survive 90 degree temperatures as long as we had some water," said Roegge. "The problem is there’s no water in the soil profile whatever. None at all."

Roegge compares the ground to concrete, saying nothing is growing. 

"If we had a three inch rain in two hours most of it would run off," said Roegge. "If you could have it, you’d like a nice, steady rainfall maybe over 48 hours, giving us two inches. Then a day or two rest and then the very same thing again."

Floyd Leffers is the president of Leffers Landscape and Nursery and says he’s been wanting a good, slow soaker to help improve the condition of lawns.

"They’re starting to go into dormancy; a lot of the bluegrass lawns are, which is turning more of a brown," said Leffers. 

Roegge says he’s keeping his fingers crossed, hoping for a change in the weather. 

"It’s going to be crop insurance payment time," said Roegge. "For corn and soybean growers there is crop insurance but for vegetable growers like us, there is no crop insurance. We’re doing our rain dances to no avail."

To look at the United States Drought Monitor click here

adwpadmin

adwpadmin

More News

WGEM STORMTRAK FORECAST
Quincy
47°
Hannibal
50°
Keokuk
48°
Macomb
45°
Mild temperatures near 50 degrees expected today

Mild temperatures near 50 degrees expected today

Mild temperatures near 50F are in store for us today with mostly sunny skies continuing across the Tri-States today. Southwesterly

Connect With WGEM
Facebook Twitter Instagram Envelope
Top Stories from WGEM

Shelter one of many programs helped by WGEM Salvation Army Bucket Blitz

Jimmy Dean sausage recalled due to metal contamination

Colleagues mourn death of local prosecutor

Quincy Central Services truck to be repaired

Quincy looks to cut insurance costs to save city money

Hannibal Auxiliary completes pledge to update cancer center

Competency based education helps fill teacher shortage

Local furniture store donates mattresses to children in need

Christmas party thrown for local students

Local special education class learns about college

Scroll to top
Skip to content