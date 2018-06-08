Area farmers and businesses concerned over lack of rain

Area farmers and others who rely on rain for their livelihood are concerned about the lack of moisture.

If we don’t get significant rain in the next month, crops will be in serious jeopardy. That’s the word from Adams County farmer Mike Roegge. Parts of the Tri-States are at moderate or near drought conditions.

"We won’t have a crop if it doesn’t rain in the next month," said Roegge.

A combination of excessive heat and lack of rain is making for dire conditions for area farmers.

"We can survive 90 degree temperatures as long as we had some water," said Roegge. "The problem is there’s no water in the soil profile whatever. None at all."

Roegge compares the ground to concrete, saying nothing is growing.

"If we had a three inch rain in two hours most of it would run off," said Roegge. "If you could have it, you’d like a nice, steady rainfall maybe over 48 hours, giving us two inches. Then a day or two rest and then the very same thing again."

Floyd Leffers is the president of Leffers Landscape and Nursery and says he’s been wanting a good, slow soaker to help improve the condition of lawns.

"They’re starting to go into dormancy; a lot of the bluegrass lawns are, which is turning more of a brown," said Leffers.

Roegge says he’s keeping his fingers crossed, hoping for a change in the weather.

"It’s going to be crop insurance payment time," said Roegge. "For corn and soybean growers there is crop insurance but for vegetable growers like us, there is no crop insurance. We’re doing our rain dances to no avail."

To look at the United States Drought Monitor click here.