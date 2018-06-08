Local commission pushes voter education for area youth

The need for more voter education, especially for area youth, was part of the discussion at Thursday night’s Quincy Human Rights Commission meeting. 

Members say many new voters are naive to how the voting process works or what a ballot even looks like. 

Suggestions for the upcoming November election include having high school teachers or professors at local colleges include voter information into their curriculum,
Cecil Weathers is the chairman of the Quincy Human Rights Commission and says it’s all about connecting with the youth in the community. 

"To help get a better voter turnout we think we need to educate them or help them find their voices or a reason why to vote," said Weathers. 

Weathers says the discussion will continue at next month’s meeting. 

They’re hoping to iron out some specifics before voters head to the polls in November. 
 

