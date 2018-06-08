QPS offers inside look at Iles Elementary School

Quincy Public School District’s Iles Elementary school on North 12th and Rooney Elementary school at 48th and Columbus road are almost finished.

Teachers will move into the schools later this summer. Both Rooney and Iles elementary schools will open this fall.

"We’re really doing it for all five schools this summer. We are moving 254 teachers." said Superintendent Roy Webb. "You’ll have 3 thousand kids going to new schools with new teams, new teacher teams. We have teachers that have been in the same classroom for 20 years and now they’re going to go to a brand new class room. They’re excited but it is a change and it is different."

While those schools open, demolition to Baldwin Elementary next to Quincy senior high school will start this July after crews finish asbestos removal.

