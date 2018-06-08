Semi crash and roll over on Highway 61 near New London, Missouri

A semi crash resulted in a rollover early Friday morning on Highway 61 south of the New London, Missouri, exit.

At 11:50 a.m., the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that crews have been on the scene since roughly 5 a.m.

Authorities say a semi rolled over after hitting another semi that was parked on the shoulder of Highway 61.

Authorities said the towing process was taking a long time because the semi was carrying a full load and the trucking company is trying to salvage as much of it as possible.

As of 11:50 a.m. crews had moved the semi-trailer truck upright on the side of the road and traffic was down to one lane for a small stretch.

Authorities haven’t said if anyone was injured. 

This is a developing story, we will provide updates as more information is available.

adwpadmin

adwpadmin

More News

WGEM STORMTRAK FORECAST
Quincy
34°
Hannibal
39°
Keokuk
37°
Macomb
37°
Sunny today, rain chances arrive tomorrow

Sunny today, rain chances arrive tomorrow

After a few clouds overnight, a weak cold front pushing through this morning will clear our skies back out today

Connect With WGEM
Facebook Twitter Instagram Envelope
Top Stories from WGEM

Keokuk man arrested for meth

Bucket Blitz helps Salvation Army family service programs

Shipping deadlines coming up for holiday season

Adams County gives green light for county road improvements

Local farmers weigh in on changes to Clean Water Act

Adams County to raise taxes to cover deficit

32nd Annual Senior Christmas Dinner in Keokuk

Apprenticeship program aims to prepare students for workforce

Tri-State teacher wins Fall into Funding Sweepstakes

Police warn residents about package thefts

Scroll to top
Skip to content