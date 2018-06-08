Semi crash and roll over on Highway 61 near New London, Missouri

A semi crash resulted in a rollover early Friday morning on Highway 61 south of the New London, Missouri, exit.

At 11:50 a.m., the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that crews have been on the scene since roughly 5 a.m.

Authorities say a semi rolled over after hitting another semi that was parked on the shoulder of Highway 61.

Authorities said the towing process was taking a long time because the semi was carrying a full load and the trucking company is trying to salvage as much of it as possible.

As of 11:50 a.m. crews had moved the semi-trailer truck upright on the side of the road and traffic was down to one lane for a small stretch.

Authorities haven’t said if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story, we will provide updates as more information is available.