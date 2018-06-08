Train derails in Clark County, Missouri, south of Medill

A BNSF freight train has derailed in Clark County, Missouri, south of  Medill.

The crash occurred shortly before 2 p.m. Friday one mile south of Highway 136. 

The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued the following Tweet at 3:04 p.m. on Friday.

Seargent Eric Brown with the Missouri State Highway Patrol stated that about 30 cars were derailed. However, the locomotive was still on the tracks.

The train was not blocking Highway 136, but was blocking a gravel road.

Seargent Brown estimated that it would be a "lengthy cleanup."

The Missouri State Highway Patrol asked that people avoid the area for the worker’s safety.

