Train derails in Clark County, Missouri, south of Medill

A BNSF freight train has derailed in Clark County, Missouri, south of Medill.

The crash occurred shortly before 2 p.m. Friday one mile south of Highway 136.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued the following Tweet at 3:04 p.m. on Friday.

Troopers and emergency personnel are on scene of a train derailment near US 136 south of Medill. A gravel road is blocked but the highway is open. No one was injured. Hazardous material was not involved in the incident. Please avoid the area for the workers safety. pic.twitter.com/TDcu6pgf72 — MSHP Troop B (@MSHPTrooperB) June 8, 2018

Seargent Eric Brown with the Missouri State Highway Patrol stated that about 30 cars were derailed. However, the locomotive was still on the tracks.

The train was not blocking Highway 136, but was blocking a gravel road.

Seargent Brown estimated that it would be a "lengthy cleanup."

The Missouri State Highway Patrol asked that people avoid the area for the worker’s safety.