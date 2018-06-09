Blues in the District concert series gets underway

The 21st season of Blues in the District is officially underway. 

The concert in Quincy’s Washington Park ran from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday night. 

Hundreds of people came out to spend time with friends and family and listen to the Coyote Bill Boogie Band.

Concert goers say this is a longstanding tradition in the Gem City. 

"It’s the Blues and it’s never too hot for the Blues. This is going to be the coolest Blues all year probably."
"You never have to worry about whether you have kids or anything because the people are great."

Blues in the District events are held on the second and fourth Friday of the month throughout the summer.
 

adwpadmin

adwpadmin

More News

WGEM STORMTRAK FORECAST
Quincy
34°
Hannibal
39°
Keokuk
37°
Macomb
37°
Sunny today, rain chances arrive tomorrow

Sunny today, rain chances arrive tomorrow

After a few clouds overnight, a weak cold front pushing through this morning will clear our skies back out today

Connect With WGEM
Facebook Twitter Instagram Envelope
Top Stories from WGEM

Keokuk man arrested for meth

Bucket Blitz helps Salvation Army family service programs

Shipping deadlines coming up for holiday season

Adams County gives green light for county road improvements

Local farmers weigh in on changes to Clean Water Act

Adams County to raise taxes to cover deficit

32nd Annual Senior Christmas Dinner in Keokuk

Apprenticeship program aims to prepare students for workforce

Tri-State teacher wins Fall into Funding Sweepstakes

Police warn residents about package thefts

Scroll to top
Skip to content