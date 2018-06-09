Friday Sports Extra – June 8

**High School Track and Field**

(Illinois vs. Missouri All-Star Meet)
— Illinois boys and Missouri girls win team titles

New Meet Records:
Connor Artman LJ – 24-2
Lauren Glick LJ – 17-6
Maurice Silas TJ 40-1.75
Kate Vogler TJ 32-9
Andy Bird SP 53-6
Hannah Mitchell Disc 127-9
4×1 – IL Artman, Buckner, Grawe, Rochelle 42.66
Jacob Bryan 800 2:06.47
Megan Adams 800 2:30.75
Connor Artman 110H 14.69
Basile Buckner 100 10.91
Makayla Dickerson 100 12.94
Dalton Ellingboe 1600 4:45.66
IL 4×4 – Grawe, Artman, Bryan, Gwartney 3:35.34

**High School Softball**

Central Lee: 8
Center Point-Urbana: 5
Makenna Hall: 2 hits, RBI

Central Lee: 1
Cedar Rapids Prairie: 7
Daly Brisby: RBI

**Prospect League Baseball**

Kokomo: 3
Quincy: 9
Francisco Rodriguez: 3-4, Grand slam
Gems: (5-4) – snap 4-game losing streak

Hannibal: 4
Terre Haute: 5
Jordan Humphries: 3-run HR
Hoots: (3-7)

adwpadmin

adwpadmin

More Sports

WGEM STORMTRAK FORECAST
Quincy
34°
Hannibal
39°
Keokuk
37°
Macomb
37°
Sunny today, rain chances arrive tomorrow

Sunny today, rain chances arrive tomorrow

After a few clouds overnight, a weak cold front pushing through this morning will clear our skies back out today

Connect With Us
Facebook Twitter Instagram Envelope
TOP SPORTS STORIES

Prep Athlete of the Week Ballot – Week 16

It’s time to place your vote for Week 16 of the WGEM SportsCenter and Hannibal Regional Prep Athlete of the

Quincy High Blue Devils Counting Down Until Tip-Off Against Rock Island On Friday

The (1-5) Blue Devils had Tuesday off on the prep hardwood, but 5th year head coach Andy Douglas but the

Two Western Illinois Defensive Standouts Earn All-American Honors

Western Illinois’ Pete Swenson and Khalen Saunders share a lot in common. The seniors were integral pieces to the Leathernecks’

John Wood CC Athletic Director Brad Hoyt Remembers Former Blazers Head Coach Greg Wathen

After 25 years of patrolling the dugouts of John Wood Community College, former head coach Greg Wathen had a chance

Tuesday Sports Extra – December 11

In another hardwood hoops edition of Sports Extra we take you around the Tri-States with highlights between QND and Palmyra,

Quincy
34°
Hannibal
39°
Keokuk
37°
Macomb
37°
Scroll to top
Skip to content