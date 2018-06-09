Main Street Vintage Market

Shoppers are out in Hannibal this weekend to check out the Main Street Vintage Market.

People were shopping for classic home decor items. 

Items included furniture, clothing, and jewelry.

There were more than 40 different booths and vendors said there is a specific genre that is creating a lot of buzz this weekend. 

"The hottest items in recent shows is the farmhouse decor, I have a tendency to be known as the chicken lady, I sell a lot of chicken feeders. They’re not just for chickens anymore," said Proprietor of Addie Pearl’s Pam Wilson. 

The show also features demonstrations and live music. If you didn’t get a chance to visit the Main Street Vintage Market Saturday, you can Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

