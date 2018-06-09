Quincy Grand Prix draws thousands

It took 17 years, but the Quincy Grand Prix is back and it brought large crowds into town and it has a big impact on the community.

For the thousands of fans expected to watch the Quincy Grand Prix of Karting, it’s a chance to get up close to all the action.

"Just watching these little karts go around is really cool." said Jon Huber.

"It’s super quick. You gotta always keep your eyes open or you’re gonna miss something. Always gotta look." stated Andrew Rudd.

Drivers said they’re impressed with the amount of people that came out just to watch practice.

"Being at Quincy and having the town around and backing it, it’s very cool to be up here." said driver Matt Krechel.

For the drivers that were here the last time a race was held at south park, which was in 2001, they said after just one lap around, all of those memories came flooding back.

"It’s just one of those things where you jump in. It was sketchy going into that first turn but by the second turn, it had all came back." explained Krechel.

The event is expected to bring in thousands of dollars to the Quincy area with a big economic boost on hotel, food, and gas. Fans love that it’s back and hope to see this tradition continue.

"It’s weird bringing kids because usually I was the kid and it’s fun to kinda see it through their eyes and experience it again." said Amy Rudd.

The racing website paints the picture for this weekend: "Become legendary, race at South Park!"

Races continue Sunday at South Park.