Business steady at Indian Mounds Pool

The heat and humidity might feel uncomfortable for most people, but for some local businesses says it brings their customers in.

Indian Mounds pool officials say they have had a good start to pool season with steady attendance since opening on Memorial Day. Around 200 people visit Indian mounds every day, officials say, and some of them are regulars.

"It’s been pretty good business for us this year, just the warm weather has been drawing a lot of people out and we have awesome programs like season passes and stuff like that for families to get so it really helps for cost sake, and yeah, we’ve been having really good business," said Indian Mounds Manager, Devin Watson.

Indian Mounds Pool is open 7 days a week. Visit the Quincy Park District website for pool information and schedules.