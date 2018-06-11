Community shares thoughts on Maine Street closure

Maine between 12th and 14th Street is closed to through traffic until August 17. City crews are replacing a watermain, sanitary and storm sewers, curb and gutter, sidewalks, street pavement and traffic signals.

All businesses in this area will remain open and access to these businesses will be available at all times. Kent Rodemich of Rodemich and Sons, LLC, located at 1201 Maine, says his customers have been able to access his business and the city has done their best to be accommodating.

"It has been fine they’ve done a great job cleaning up every night after they’ve finish, they’re are making progress and it’s much needed," Rodemich said.

Quincy resident Karen Goodwin says she is glad tax dollars are at work.

The city reminds drivers to be careful near the construction work zone and to use a different route if possible.

The construction will effect the Quincy Transit Lines Yellow Route. The changes to the route are below:

Leave transfer point as normal and go down Maine to 10th Street. Turn south on 10th at Pop’s Pizza and head to York Street. Go east on York, east on Park Place, then east behind the Women’s City Club to 16th Street. Use the south lanes of York and Park Place. Turn north on 16th Street back to Maine and continue the normal route.

On the return downtown, the bus will go west on Maine to 16th Street. Bus will turn north to Hampshire and take Hampshire west to 8th Street, using the north lane of the 2 one way westbound lanes. Turn south on 8th Street back to the transfer point. Passengers will have to stand on the north side of Hampshire to get on/off the bus on Hampshire.