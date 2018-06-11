Kart race brings local economic boost

The return of kart racing this past weekend in Quincy drew a big crowd and a boost for the local economy.

Holly Cain, the Director of Quincy Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, estimated the Quincy Grand Prix brought in roughly $1.2 million to the Gem City.

"I really think this race is going to keep growing," said Cain. "Once we get the date established as that second weekend typically in June, hotels can be prepared for it better and other events can either stay away from it or build around it too."

She said there were close to 300 racers and she expects more next year.

"I think there’s only going to be a growing effort for people to want to race that have never raced it and for those karters that have raced it in the past, either for their children to race it or for themselves to come back and race it," said Cain. "It’s known and I think that’s really what helped kick start this event."

Cain said the race drew a crowd from across 15 different states.