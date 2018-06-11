Tractor day teaches a few lessons

A day of learning about tractors and history was on display Sunday in Mendon, Illinois. 

Visitors got to see tractors of all sizes that date back to the 1800s and the museum also featured lessons on agriculture.

One volunteer said the Lewis Round Barn Museum shows important pieces of education that people may not know about.  

"We have people of all ages," David Lewis said. "Some people do not have any idea that these items exist. We explain to them how they were so important during their time period that they were of use."

The Round Barn Museum events continue this summer and into the fall.

